Gerresheimer In Deal With RxCap To Offer Connected Adherence Solutions; Buys Minority Stake

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a German maker of packaging products for medication and drug delivery devices, Monday announced that it has entered into a partnership with the US digital health company RxCap and acquired a minority stake.

Under the deal terms, Gerresheimer's unit Centor will receive the exclusive distribution rights for pharmacies in the U.S. for adherence solutions by RxCap. The deal consists of connected prescription vial closure devices and complementary cloud-based software.

The RxCap solution is now available for U.S. pharmacies and can be ordered directly from Centor.

Centor will offer RxCap's suite of connected prescription vial closure devices and complementary cloud-based software to pharmacies. These solutions can easily be integrated with existing enterprise workflows to manage patient needs effectively.

The company noted that the partnership will enable pharmacies to quickly launch adherence solutions that can support patient's health journey more effectively, with minimal additional investments in their workflow, and create new revenue streams.

As part of the partnership, Gerresheimer has acquired a minority stake in RxCap in addition to the exclusive distribution rights for pharmacies in the United States. Gerresheimer will also appoint a representative to RxCap's Board of Directors.

Tony Haba, Senior Vice President North America at Gerresheimer, said, "The adherence solutions from RxCap is an ideal complement to the Centor prescription vials. Solutions for digital therapy support are a future growth market for Gerresheimer. That is why we are increasingly offering our customers innovative solutions consisting of connected primary packaging and digital monitoring platforms."