07.09.2022 08:31:15
Gerresheimer, Stevanato To Jointly Develop Ready-To-Use Solution Platform Based On EZ-fill
(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) and Stevanato Group (STVN) said they have jointly developed a high-end Ready-To-Use solution platform with an initial focus on vials, based on Stevanato Group's EZ-fill technology. The collaboration aims to make RTU vials a standard, available to a wide number of pharma companies globally.
The jointly developed vial platform and trademark will be presented in detail in November 2022. A hallmark of the new RTU platform is a significant reduction in particles, the companies noted.
Lukas Burkhardt, Member of the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG, said: "Due to the strong reduction of the particle load, the quality is significantly increased. Our new innovative solution will convince the market to significantly accelerate the conversion from bulk to RTU Vials."
