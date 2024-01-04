|
04.01.2024 15:53:43
Gerresheimer To Collaborate With Aptar Digital To Develop Integrated Solution For Cancer Therapy
(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) Thursday announced a collaboration with Aptar Digital Health to develop an integrated solution for cancer therapy management. Aptar Pharma's Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR).
As part of the collaboration, the Gx SensAir on-body drug delivery device will be connected to Aptar Digital Health's software-as-a-medical device platform to improve the treatment of cancer patients. Gx SensAir can be used to administer large molecule biopharmaceuticals subcutaneously.
The integrated solution will help better manage adverse effects, and make it easier to monitor patients remotely.
The integrated solution will first be designed for targeted anticancer therapies such as PD-1/PDL-1, CTLA-4, with the potential to expand to all therapies delivered subcutaneously.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AptarGroupmehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.23
|Ausblick: AptarGroup mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: AptarGroup präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: AptarGroup vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.23
|Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for AptarGroup: Here's What You Need To Know (Benzinga)
|
12.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: AptarGroup legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu AptarGroupmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AptarGroup
|112,80
|-0,88%