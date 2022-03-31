|
31.03.2022 09:24:15
GERRY WEBER Preliminary FY21 Earnings Significantly Exceeds Original Forecast
(RTTNews) - GERRY WEBER Group (GRYIF.PK) reported preliminary fiscal 2021 normalized consolidated EBITDA excluding the effects of lease accounting under IFRS 16 to be between 25 million euros and 30 million euros, significantly exceeding the original forecast of a negative low double-digit million figure. The company noted that, even without the recognition of the interim state aid III, EBITDA excluding the effects of lease accounting under IFRS 16 will exceed the original forecast of a negative low double-digit million figure.
Based on preliminary figures, the company generated consolidated sales at the lower forecast range of 260 million euros and 280 million euros in fiscal 2021, meeting its guidance.
