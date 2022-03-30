|
30.03.2022 18:00:00
GES Launches Spiro™
A new integrated marketing solutions agency for the evolving brand experience and live events industries
LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a leading global provider of exhibition services, brand experiences and live event venue services introduces its newest venture Spiro™, an integrated marketing solutions agency. Spiro strengthens GES' abilities to manage traditional events and offers a new set of capabilities to deliver heightened experience dividends for the ways events have transformed.
Spiro sees in-person, virtual and hybrid events alike as opportunities for immersive, interactive storytelling and brand loyalty-building. Enhanced services include Annual Meetings; Strategic Event Management & Production including design, development, management, and execution of events; Virtual or Hybrid Events & Experiences, where the team designs, activates and produces virtual and hybrid events of any kind; and Community-Centered Experience Design, for those companies who endeavor to support and elevate their communities.
"Due to the changing marketplace, the needs of our corporate clients have shifted, "said GES Executive Vice President N.A. Exhibitions Jeff Quade. "The evolution of Spiro, formerly Brand Experiences, allows us to leverage enhanced service offerings any time of the year to our valued Corporate Accounts and Events partners.
Spiro will continue to complement our exhibitions business where we continue to provide best-in-class services for our clients and carry on the legacy of excellence GES Exhibitions has always provided."About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company with a legacy spanning more than 90 years, is a global live events company providing exhibition services, brand experiences, and live event venue services throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. GES offers the right blend of experience, fresh ideas, and deep industry knowledge. The company's award-winning services combined with accommodations, event technology, and innovative tools help you optimize your events - making all aspects of planning and execution simple and worry-free. GES' passionate team of highly skilled experts works side-by-side with you to deliver impactful, creative, and data-driven solutions to capture the full value of your shows. GES partners with leading brands and shows and has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards. For more information, visit www.ges.com.About Spiro
Spiro, part of the GES collective and Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), is a world-class integrated marketing solutions agency that brings clients' visions to life by redefining human connections with innovation and immersive storytelling for live, virtual, and hybrid experiences – all with global scale. Spiro serves some of the world's most valuable brands with a broad range of services, including brand and platform strategy & planning, content creation, exhibit & portfolio management, corporate meetings, conferences & events, product launches, sponsorship activations, and more. For more information on Spiro, part of the GES collective, visit www.ThisIsSpiro.com.
