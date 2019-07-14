GESS, Capstone Engage Conor Daly as Brand Ambassador for Remaining 2019 NTT INDYCAR Season and Future Race in NTT INDYCAR Series

RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GESS International and Capstone Turbine Corporation announced today the engagement of Conor Daly as its Brand Ambassador for the remaining 2019 NTT IndyCar Season with future race options in the NTT Indy Car Series.

Conor Daly has already participated in off-track events at Capstone Turbine's Van Nuys, CA facility and biogas plants in Milwaukee, WI with GESS International. "I couldn't be more excited to be working as an ambassador for GESS International and Capstone Turbine Corporation this year," said Conor Daly. "Their dedication to making the world a better, cleaner place is something I can really get behind. I look forward to being able to use my platform and their commitment to motorsport to be able to grow and expand awareness of green energy along with their business."

GESS International is a highly experienced and globally established renewable energy service company specializing in RNG Biogas production and distribution. With over 350 completed projects worldwide, GESS has over 21 years of expertise in providing energy-efficient solutions using co-generation and renewable energy resources such as solar and biogas. From consulting to managing operations of completed projects, GESS offers design and implementation solutions with a direct economic impact for its customers and their communities.

"GESS International has been impressed with Conor Daly's performance at the 2019 Indy 500 and limited races this year and he has a great off-track presence," said Shaun Lee, Chief Executive Officer of GESS International. "As one of the leaders in

renewable natural gas (RNG) production in the U.S., GESS looks to continue its expanding awareness of RNG Biogas and overall green energy."

Capstone Turbine Corporation, a strategic partner of GESS International, is committed to improving the efficiencies of energy needs around the world, while simultaneously reducing the global emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases.

Capstone's systems help end users improve their impact on the environment, while still meeting power and reliability needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries and last year alone saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

"We are very excited about our strategic partnership with GESS International and Conor Daly to advance overall awareness of biogas and renewable natural gas as a critical part of the new green economy," said Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Conor did an excellent job at our Company event last month, with his support as brand ambassador; we are raising awareness and excitement with our distributors and customers about Capstone Turbine's clean and green technology.

Our partnership is going to go a long way in educating the public on the benefits of renewable natural gas as a sustainable and renewable replacement for fossil fuel," concluded Mr. Crouse.

For more information, please visit GESSInternational.com and Capstoneturbine.com

SOURCE GESS International