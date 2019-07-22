Gestalt Institute of Cleveland is Moving!

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The internationally known Gestalt Institute of Cleveland (GIC) the second Gestalt Institute in the United States, is leaving its location of 42 of its 65 years at 1588 Hazel Drive, University Circle, on August 31, 2019. GIC is relocating to 1 Berea Commons, Suite 216, Berea, Ohio 44017 on September 1, 2019. This is the end of an era and the dawning of a new day.

A farewell weekend will be hosted on July 26 and 27. Friday will be the time for reminiscing with old friends and writing on the walls to share what had the greatest impact for each person. Saturday morning will focus on "appreciating the present and bridging to the future." and for expression of appreciation for learnings that have shaped the growth of participants. On Saturday afternoon, faculty will present glimpses of what to look forward to in the future as the organization continues to evolve. Finally, as the day ends, the Gestalt "cycle of experience" will be completed with a closing ceremony. Thousands of people from around the world have come through the doors of GIC and left knowing more about who they are and the impact they can have relating to others. Tight knit communities have been formed over the course of many training programs. Take the opportunity to mingle with old friends and express appreciation for the space that has afforded us a safe container for change and transformation. Register at: https://www.gestaltcleveland.org/event .

With great anticipation, doors in the new location will open on September 1, 2019, at 1 Berea Commons, Berea, Ohio 44017, in close proximity to Baldwin Wallace University. The new space offers more ADA accessibility and is in closer proximity to the airport and freeways.

Amy Eugene, Board Chairperson, excitedly states: "I'd like to express tremendous appreciation to our executive director and faculty for their hard work and support over the past two years to make this transition possible. As we continue to increase the breadth of our programming and development of new faculty, I'd say we are well positioned for at least another 65 years."

Gestalt Institute of Cleveland has long been providing education and training for professionals and organizations leading to personal growth, professional development, organization transformation, and community engagement.

