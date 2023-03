Get a Dividend Every Month With These 3 Healthcare Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dependable cash flow is a nice thing, especially for income-oriented investors. You have to pay your electric bill and rent or mortgage every month, why not get a dividend check every month as well, to help pay your bills?There are companies that deliver a monthly dividend, but the better move, at least for diversity and safety's sake, is to get a monthly dividend check each month by finding dependable dividend payers that deliver in different months.Using that logic, I picked Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). All three healthcare companies have raised their dividends for 25 consecutive years or more and their dividends have a yield of 2.9% or more, well above the S&P 500 average of 1.7%.