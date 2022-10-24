Get a Free OnePlus Nord N300 5G Exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile

No trick, All treat. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the OnePlus Nord N300 5G will be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile — both in store and online — beginning November 3. The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider in the U.S. to offer the latest OnePlus smartphone, and customers can get it FREE. New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get it free when adding a line, and Metro customers can get it free when switching.

And while other wireless providers are still up to their tricks, the Un-carrier is all about treating its customers. Only T-Mobile customers get the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network AND great value packed into their plan—no trade-off’s required. T-Mobile customers get $225 in FREE perks every month like Apple TV+, Netflix, high-speed data abroad, in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming, Scam Shield Premium and more—all included on their Magenta MAX plan with two or more lines. No joke.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G lighting up America’s most awarded 5G network, that continues to rack up even more awards. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country — 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 235 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G features a large 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, perfect for streaming the latest shows. The smartphone is also packed with a 16MP front camera and a dual 48MP+2MP rear camera system, in addition to a 5000mAh large battery for all day usage and 33W fast-charging capabilities. More details can be found in the unboxing video here.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get the OnePlus Nord N300 5G in Midnight Jade for free with 24 monthly bill credits and after tax when adding a line or for $9.50/month ($0 down) on T-Mobile’s no interest Equipment Installment Plan. Metro customers can also get it for free via instant rebate when switching or for $39.99 plus tax when adding a line on eligible plans with valid ID. Full retail price starts at $228.

For more information on the OnePlus Nord N300 5G, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/oneplus-phone-deals or www.metrobyt-mobile.com/cell-phones/brand/oneplus on November 3rd.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Plus tax. T-Mobile offer: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits or balance on required finance agreement is due. Qualifying credit required. Must be active and in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Metro: Switcher offer requires eligible port-in (excludes numbers on Metro or T-Mobile within last 180 days). New line offer requires $40+ plan and ID validation. Limit 2 smartphone instant rebates per household. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Most Reliable: According to independent third party umlaut from crowdsourced user experience data including task completion (Jan to July 2022). See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005606/en/