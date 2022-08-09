Get a Limited-Edition Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar with a $31 Donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Ferrero kicks off annual program to help families celebrate Halloween all month long while raising money for local children's hospitals

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero USA, the company known for Nutella®, Tic Tac®, Kinder®, and now Keebler® and Mother's® Cookies, is bringing back Ferrero's 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar to help families celebrate Halloween throughout the month of October while raising money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Consumers who visit FerreroHalloween.com now through September 15 and make a $31 donation to Children's Miracle Network will receive the limited edition countdown calendar which features Ferrero's confections and cookies, including: Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand®, Kinder Bueno®, Kinder Joy®, Tic Tac®, Nutella® &GO!, Fannie May®, Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis®, and Mother's® Cookies, while supplies last.

"Halloween is a fun time for everyone, and we look forward to bringing happiness to consumers of all ages and helping them create wonderful memories with our beloved family of treats," said Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "We are excited to partner with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals again and look forward to bringing to life the magic of the Halloween season."

"Philanthropy is essential to help ensure every child receives the best possible care, no matter the life's circumstances," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of CMN Hospitals. "When generous partners like Ferrero engage their community in meaningful ways to support our mission, our collective impact grows. Together, we can change kids' health, unlocking a world of possibilities for their future that creates a ripple effect felt in our communities and our world for years to come."

Ferrero is kicking off the campaign with a $25,000 donation to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Ferrero will also be donating Ferrero confections and cookies to select local children's hospitals located near the company's offices and plants throughout North America to bring Halloween fun to young patients and their caregivers.

*Calendars available while supplies last. U.S., 18+ only. Limit 1 calendar per household or address. Offer expires September 15, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Not to be combined with any other offer/promotion in conjunction with donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Please Allow approximately two-weeks from date of donation to receive calendar. Donation may not be fully tax-deductible. Void where prohibited.

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 4,400 employees in 12 plants and warehouses, and eight offices throughout North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org

