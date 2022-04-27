Get Active This Summer: Philips Sound Announces Latest GO Sports Line

New headphones, speakers and more from TPV USA bring comfort and great sound outside and on-the-go – plus new party speakers to take your summer soiree to the next level

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TPV USA – the company responsible for the sales and marketing of Philips Sound products – is launching the latest additions to the Philips GO range of dedicated sports headphones and speakers. Designed for active lifestyles thanks to an innovative combination of comfort, ruggedness, and water resistance, the Philips GO line delivers best-in-class sound, whether you're on a solo run or hosting friends for a backyard yoga session.

First up, debuting in April 2022 and available now on Amazon for pre-sale is the Philips GO S4807 Bluetooth Speaker. Also available now is the Bone Conduction Philips GO A6606 Bluetooth Sports Headphones.

The S4807 Bluetooth Speaker features two 31mm mid-high drivers and two passive radiators, plus 10 Watts of power and 12 hours of playtime.

features two 31mm mid-high drivers and two passive radiators, plus 10 Watts of power and 12 hours of playtime. The A6606 Bone Conduction Bluetooth Sports Headphones tap into the latest bone conduction technology, allowing you to hear ambient noise around you while still delivering quality Philips sound – resulting in a safer fitness experience outdoors. The model also features nine hours of play time from a single charge and a unique jogging light for additional safety.

Arriving later this summer is the Philips GO S7807 Bluetooth Speaker, available to consumers in August 2022.

The S7807 Bluetooth Speaker offers a huge sound from a compact device, featuring two 31mm mid-high drivers, a dedicated 70mm woofer with a passive radiator for deep bass with 40 Watts of power, and 24 hours of playtime. With a built-in power bank, you can also charge as you go.

Rounding out the Philips GO line this fall will be the A7607 Bone Conduction Headphones and A7507 Hybrid True Wireless ANC Headphones, launching in September and October respectively.

The A7607 Bone Conduction Headphones are tuned for sports. The bone conduction microphone allows for crystal clear call during noisier activities (cycling, running, etc.) and is also built for safety with a running light feature to keep surroundings alert. Built with a lightweight design with a durable titanium neck band, and with nine hours of playtime and a IP55 dust and water resistant rating, you can truly train hard.

are tuned for sports. The bone conduction microphone allows for crystal clear call during noisier activities (cycling, running, etc.) and is also built for safety with a running light feature to keep surroundings alert. Built with a lightweight design with a durable titanium neck band, and with nine hours of playtime and a IP55 dust and water resistant rating, you can truly train hard. The A7507 Hybrid True Wireless ANC Headphones deliver true portability with a combination of ultra-stiff, ultra-light weight, low distortion, and highly accurate graphene coated drivers, providing exceptional sound quality.

These new products join two fan-favorite Philips GO headphones currently available for purchase: the A7306 In-Ear True Wireless Sports Headphones, featuring a built-in heart-rate monitor, self-cleaning earbuds, and a UV cleaning case; and the A4216 Wireless Sports Headphones, offering washable ear-cup cushions and compact folding design for easy storage.

Also launching later this summer is the latest addition to the Philips Party Speaker line, built to deliver rich, quality sound – even outside.

The new Philips X7207 Party Speaker , available to consumers in Q3 2022, features a cube design with a 360° party light, wireless party link, rechargeable battery with up to 12 hours of playtime, two microphone inputs and karaoke effects including female/male voice switch and vocal fader effects.

, available to consumers in Q3 2022, features a cube design with a 360° party light, wireless party link, rechargeable battery with up to 12 hours of playtime, two microphone inputs and karaoke effects including female/male voice switch and vocal fader effects. The latest model joins the Philips X5206 Party Speaker, which offers Bluetooth and 14 hours of play time on a single charge, plus party light effects, and mic and guitar inputs for your own karaoke party. With built in wheels and handle, you can truly bring the party anywhere.

All products, including those set to launch later this year, will be showcased at the Pepcom Well Now! media event on April 27, 2022, in New York City. To learn more about the wide variety of Philips Sound products, visit www.philips.com/sound.

About TPV USA

TPV USA is the North American division of TP Vision, a wholly-owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), a global authority in the world of audio-visual digital entertainment.

TPV USA is a key consumer electronics provider, specifically audio entertainment. TPV USA is concentrated on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded audio products. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.

Kate Glending

440-665-8599

kglending@currentglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-active-this-summer-philips-sound-announces-latest-go-sports-line-301534137.html

SOURCE TPV USA