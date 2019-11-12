Get Advice For Your Thanksgiving Dinner Directly From Chefs At 1-800-TURKEYS

WILLMAR, Minn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O Turkey Store, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, reminds consumers that the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline is the go-to source for all holiday season cooking questions. New this year, Jennie-O is enlisting the help of well-known chefs, social media influencers and bloggers, and a certified master chef to answer consumers' most asked questions about preparing their holiday meal.

Hosts and dinner guests alike are invited to call 1-800-TURKEYS for advice on a variety of topics like techniques for cooking a turkey, wine and drink pairings, leftover recipe inspiration, and – most importantly – what it takes to avoid the most common kitchen disasters that can wreak havoc on Thanksgiving Day. The Minnesota-based, consumer engagement team at Jennie-O expects to receive more than 10,000 inquiries this month related to Thanksgiving turkeys.

"This is the 12th straight year that Jennie-O has a hotline for consumers to help ease the stress and anxiety often associated with holiday hosting," said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O. "We're excited to deliver next-level expertise this season through a panel of culinary experts who have achieved success in some of the most stressful restaurant kitchens in the world and who are routinely solving all types of cooking dilemmas."

From Nov. 21-27, during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, the following chefs and turkey aficionados will be working the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline:

Chef Aubrey Johansen @thatswhatsheeats lost 150 pounds while working in fine dining kitchens before shifting focus to her blog That's What She Eats, where she shows 125,000 subscribers how to live a healthy yet still food-positive lifestyle.

@thatswhatsheeats lost 150 pounds while working in fine dining kitchens before shifting focus to her blog That's What She Eats, where she shows 125,000 subscribers how to live a healthy yet still food-positive lifestyle. Chef and certified sommelier Christina Machamer earned the coveted champion title on FOX's Hell's Kitchen, served as executive sous chef under Chef Gordon Ramsay and worked with Chef Thomas Keller on the opening of Bouchon Bistro in Yountville, Calif.

earned the coveted champion title on FOX's Hell's Kitchen, served as executive sous chef under Chef and worked with Chef on the opening of Bouchon Bistro in Certified Master Chef Ron DeSantis served as the Director of Education Services at The Culinary Institute of America and the director for culinary excellence and quality assurance at Yale University , led a U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored foodservice program for public schools nationwide, and has authored several books related to the culinary arts.

served as the Director of Education Services at The and the director for culinary excellence and quality assurance at , led a U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored foodservice program for public schools nationwide, and has authored several books related to the culinary arts. Recipe developer and culinary instructor Emily Paster has authored three books including the December 2019 new release Epic Air Fryer . Her recipes have been featured on WGN in Chicago and in publications including Midwest Living and Food52.

has authored three books including the new release . Her recipes have been featured on WGN in and in publications including Midwest Living and Food52. Chef Kenneth Temple @kennethtemple_ is one of Food Network's Chopped champions, a private chef to celebrities, and cookbook author.

@kennethtemple_ is one of Food Network's Chopped champions, a private chef to celebrities, and cookbook author. Chef Nicole Dayani @nicoleskitchenla welcomes 150 students a week to her LA-based cooking school Nicole's Kitchen, a thriving business driven by fan following her Mediterranean-inspired food found on Instagram.

In addition to the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, available from now through Dec. 1, consumers have the ability to ask their turkey prep questions via live chat at the JENNIE-O® brand website, and even track their fresh or frozen JENNIE-O® whole turkey back to its originating farm through the JENNIE-O®Turkey Tracker. From calculators that tell the host how much turkey to buy, to full menus for Thanksgiving dinner and inspiring suggestions for preparing tasty leftovers, Jennie-O offers easy solutions for any holiday meal.

For more information about all JENNIE-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit jennieo.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieoTurkey, Instagram.com/jennieo and Twitter.com/Jennieo.

