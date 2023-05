Get Ahead of the Curve: Why Stacks Could be the Next Big Thing in Crypto

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was not originally designed to handle complex smart contracts (the backbone of decentralized applications), and this limitation was the impetus for the creation of blockchains like Ethereum. But now this could be changing, as a blockchain known as Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) has developed a way to provide smart contract functionality on Bitcoin's network.With Stacks, Bitcoin becomes programmable, and its use cases in decentralized finance (DeFi) increase exponentially. It's a little difficult to put into words, but to be blunt, Stacks is a game changer for Bitcoin, and could be for investors as well.