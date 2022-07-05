Get Even with Uneven Skin, PCA SKIN® Introduces New Pigment Gel® Pro

Clinically Proven Dark Spot Reduction in 4 Weeks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA SKIN®, a leader in professional peel treatments and transformative daily skincare products, introduces their latest advanced corrective, Pigment Gel® Pro; a clinically-proven formula designed to target and combat stubborn discoloration across all skin types and tones.

"Our latest breakthrough innovation delivers a dramatic reduction in the appearance of discoloration, including dark spots, brown patches, age spots, skin yellowing, and uneven skin tone in as early as 4 weeks," says Joanna Zucker CEO of CP SKIN Health Group US. In addition to the reduction of discoloration, Pigment Gel® Pro helps to fade the size and intensity of dark spots while helping protect against the appearance of new dark spots.

As part of CP Skin Health Group, under the parent company Colgate-Palmolive, when setting out to create a new targeted dark spot solution, the team tested over 74 ingredients to combat discoloration concerns. From those, R&D utilized a combination of the 10 most efficacious ingredients and created the formula for our SynerPro Complex.

PCA SKIN® Pigment Gel® Pro is powered by this proprietary technology containing efficacious levels of advanced ingredients to deliver a visibly dramatic reduction in the appearance of stubborn discoloration. The key ingredients found in the SynerPro Complex include Hexylresorcinol, Purified Licorice Root Extract, Tranexamic Acid, and 4-Butylresorcinol. Thanks to this unique blend, the industry-leading formula uses multiple modes of action to effectively target stubborn discoloration for all skin types and tones, resulting in a radiant complexion.

"The new Pigment Gel® Pro offers our patients a powerful punch of combined ingredients to help with sun damage and discoloration, all without hydroquinone," says Dr. Joel L. Cohen, MD (FAAD, FACMS), Director, AboutSkin Dermatology /AboutSkin Research. "The efficacy and tolerability is in this combination of ingredients, like tranexamic acid and lactic acid, formulated with niacinamide for skin calming. It's a great complement to laser and light (like Q-switched and BBL) as well as in-office peel treatments. It has an overall synergistic effect in improving benign dark spots, especially on the face and hands."

Clinically Proven Results:

As part of our dedication to results-oriented skincare, PCA SKIN® rigorously tests each new formulation to ensure they are proven as effective. Pigment Gel® Pro was tested on 48 female participants between the ages of 18 and 86 with Fitzpatrick types I-VI in a clinical study conducted by Dr. Zoe Draelos. The clinical study evaluated the product's effects on the skin when applied twice daily over 16 weeks.

Results After 4 Weeks*

○ Reduction in Discoloration: 74% of people saw a reduction in discoloration

■ *Measured via bioinstrument

Results After 16 Weeks**

○ Reduction in Intensity of Dark Spot: 85% of people saw a reduction in the intensity of a dark spot

○ Reduction in Size of Dark Spot: 70% of people saw a reduction in the size of a dark spot

○ Improvement in Facial Discoloration: 70% of people saw an improvement in overall facial discoloration

○ Improvement in Facial Brightness: 100% of people saw an improvement in facial brightness

■ **Measured via dermatologist visual assessment

"We are very proud to introduce the new Pigment Gel® Pro as our latest science-backed innovation that provides truly transformative results," says Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer of CP SKIN Health Group. "At CP SKIN Health Group, we continue to strive to develop breakthrough formulas that not only exceed customer expectations, but also pioneer the skincare industry as a whole. We are confident we will achieve both missions with the launch of the new Pigment Gel® Pro."

Pigment Gel® Pro is safe and effective for all skin types and tones. Unlike other discoloration products or ingredients, this formula is gentle and well tolerated. No need to spot treat, this product is recommended to use all over the face twice a day for maximum benefits.

PCA SKIN®Pigment Gel® Pro ($120) is available July 5, 2022 at www.pcaskin.com in addition to PCA SKIN® providers nationwide. For more information on research and clinical study results visit ww.pcaskin.com/pigmentgelpro .

PCA SKIN®

Founded in 1990 as Physician's Choice of Arizona, Inc. by an aesthetician working with a handful of physicians, the company later evolved into Physicians Care Alliance, LLC, a global organization serving over 14,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with products sold in over 65 countries.

PCA SKIN® continues to be a trusted innovator in the development of highly effective professional treatments and daily skin care products. PCA SKIN® is driven by a vision to improve people's lives by providing results-oriented, transformative skin care solutions that are backed by science for the health of your unique skin.

PCA SKIN® treatments and products are available through licensed skin health professionals that have been trained and certified by PCA SKIN® in their use. www.PCASkin.com | Facebook.com/pcaskin|@pcaskin

