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29.07.2026 10:30:12

Get Local Products Delivered On The Same Day With Shopee’s 8.8 Merdeka Sale


EQS Newswire / 29/07/2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2026 - Bring home local finds faster with Shopee's Buy Today, Get Today, offering the flexibility of Same Day or Instant Delivery this 8.8 Merdeka Sale. From now until 9 August, Malaysians can celebrate Merdeka by supporting brands that are proudly Malaysian while enjoying Daily Free Shipping and VIP Vouchers worth up to RM8,800, before discovering more regional favourites at ASEAN Online Sales Day this 8 August.

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Here's a look at what's in store:

Bring Home Beloved Brands Faster via Buy Today, Get Today

Malaysia's beloved local brands are now just hours away with Buy Today, Get Today. Place orders by 12 PM for Same Day Delivery or by 3 PM for Instant Delivery within four hours. Keep the celebrations going with a parade of deals, from Daily 22% Off Vouchers to special 88% Off vouchers dropping exclusively at 8 PM, 7 August, and throughout 8 August.

March Into More Savings with Daily Free Shipping

Enjoy nationwide delivery at a tap of a button with Daily Free Shipping vouchers, with no minimum spend to save more across every checkout.

Experience Independence Day Privileges with Shopee VIP

Celebrate 8.8 Merdeka Sale with VIP vouchers worth up to RM8,800, and shop for iconic Malaysian staples such as Russell Taylors, Love Earth Organic, and Montigo for less. Join Shopee VIP to unlock even more savings with these member-exclusive deals:

  • Daily 30% off vouchers dropping daily until 8 August
  • Everything Free Shipping vouchers with no minimum spend
  • Save up to RM400 every VIP Wednesday

Starting 7 August, subscribers get first dibs on deals up to 50% off from 12 AM, followed by exclusive voucher drops offering up to RM1,000 in savings from 8 PM. On top of this, members are also in for a treat with a line-up of new lifestyle perks, including:
  • Free 3 month access to The Star Digital
  • Up to 10% off on flights, hotels, attractions, and tours with Trip.com
  • Free 3 month Canva Pro access starting 8 August

Turn Up the Excitement with Shopee Live

Tune in to Shopee Live from 12–2 PM on 30, 31 July and 8 August as Mekyun, Sasi, and Sharina Richie invite Malaysians to join interactive games, product showcases, and exclusive interviews. Watch along to grab exclusive Lagi Murah 50% off vouchers, with selected sellers offering an additional 95% off for livestream checkouts only.

Don't Miss These Showstopper Deals Only On 8.8

Spark up the festivities with a grand finale of one-day-only deals, starting from 8 PM, 7 August:
  • RM8 Knockout Deals - Wave in more savings with selected products for only RM8 while stocks last.
  • Shopee Lagi Murah Daily Shocking Sale 50% Off - Take home up to 50% off on local brands like Aik Cheong, SimplySiti, and Pery Smith, check out at these key timings.
  • RM800 Knockout Vouchers - Toast to bigger savings with RM800 off vouchers for purchases of RM1,600 or more.
  • 8.8 Voucher Drop - Keep an eye out for RM10 off vouchers dropping at these selected hours, valid for purchases from RM20.

Discover More with ASEAN Online Sales Day Starting 8 August

Support Malaysia's homegrown brands this ASEAN Online Sales Day (AOSD) starting 8 August and enjoy Free Shipping with up to 50% cashback on sellers like MILK Inc, Kita Shop Sabah, and TT Racing. Then take the celebrations beyond Malaysia and be sure to browse standout picks from across the region such as shushi clothing, sakhacoffeeon, and eveandboyd before the sale ends.

Hashtag: #Shopee #ASEANOnlineSalesDay #Merdeka
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shopee

Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

225647
News Source: Shopee

29/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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