Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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29.07.2026 10:30:12
Get Local Products Delivered On The Same Day With Shopee’s 8.8 Merdeka Sale
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KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2026 - Bring home local finds faster with Shopee's Buy Today, Get Today, offering the flexibility of Same Day or Instant Delivery this 8.8 Merdeka Sale. From now until 9 August, Malaysians can celebrate Merdeka by supporting brands that are proudly Malaysian while enjoying Daily Free Shipping and VIP Vouchers worth up to RM8,800, before discovering more regional favourites at ASEAN Online Sales Day this 8 August.
Starting 7 August, subscribers get first dibs on deals up to 50% off from 12 AM, followed by exclusive voucher drops offering up to RM1,000 in savings from 8 PM. On top of this, members are also in for a treat with a line-up of new lifestyle perks, including:
Turn Up the Excitement with Shopee Live
Tune in to Shopee Live from 12–2 PM on 30, 31 July and 8 August as Mekyun, Sasi, and Sharina Richie invite Malaysians to join interactive games, product showcases, and exclusive interviews. Watch along to grab exclusive Lagi Murah 50% off vouchers, with selected sellers offering an additional 95% off for livestream checkouts only.
Don't Miss These Showstopper Deals Only On 8.8
Spark up the festivities with a grand finale of one-day-only deals, starting from 8 PM, 7 August:
Discover More with ASEAN Online Sales Day Starting 8 August
Support Malaysia's homegrown brands this ASEAN Online Sales Day (AOSD) starting 8 August and enjoy Free Shipping with up to 50% cashback on sellers like MILK Inc, Kita Shop Sabah, and TT Racing. Then take the celebrations beyond Malaysia and be sure to browse standout picks from across the region such as shushi clothing, sakhacoffeeon, and eveandboyd before the sale ends.
Hashtag: #Shopee #ASEANOnlineSalesDay #Merdeka
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ShopeeShopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.
News Source: Shopee
29/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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