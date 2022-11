Get More of the Social Security You Deserve With These 3 Strategies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security is often portrayed as an example of big government -- and even sometimes as a kind of welfare payment. It absolutely isn't, though, because if you're receiving Social Security benefits, it's because you or a family member paid into the system. It's money that you deserve and were promised. If you don't make some smart moves along the way, though, you might end up receiving less from Social Security than you otherwise could have. Here are three strategies to help you beef up your benefits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading