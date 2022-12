Get More of the Social Security You Deserve With These 3 Strategies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You deserve Social Security benefits. You pay taxes to earn these benefits over the course of your career, and the program is designed to help seniors afford their later years. Although most workers become eligible for some Social Security income, decisions you make can impact just how much money you get. Here are three strategies you can implement to maximize your benefits and make the most of this entitlement program.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading