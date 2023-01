Get More of the Social Security You Deserve With These 3 Strategies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're not close to retirement age, you may not have given much thought to Social Security, but you should -- because it's probably much more vital than you think. Social Security benefits make up about 30% of elderly people's retirement income. And they make up 90% or more for 12% of elderly male beneficiaries and 15% of elderly female recipients.Here are some tips that can help you get more out of Social Security -- which can lead to a more financially secure future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading