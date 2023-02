Get More of the Social Security You Deserve With These 5 Strategies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia has reportedly said: "Social Security is not just another government spending program. It is a promise from generation to generation."By that view, Social Security isn't an arbitrary "entitlement" that the government hands out to retirees, either -- it represents money that those retirees are entitled to because they paid into the system for many years. Each generation pays into Social Security, and the next generation collects from it.Here are some ways to ensure that you collect as much as possible from the vital program.Continue reading