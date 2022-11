Get More Out of Your HSA With These 3 Tips

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are certain tax-advantaged savings plans that are more accessible to the general public than others. IRAs, for example, allow contributions, as long as you have earned income. But health savings accounts (HSAs) aren't available to everyone who wants one.Rather, to contribute to an HSA, you must be enrolled in a high-deductible health plan. That definition changes every year, but right now, it means having an individual deductible of $1,400 or a family deductible of $2,800. In 2023, HSA eligibility will hinge on having an individual deductible of $1,500 or a family deductible of $3,000.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading