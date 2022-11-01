|
01.11.2022 17:27:00
Get Nostalgic! Trapper Keeper is Back for the Holidays with Limited Edition, Throwback Designs in Gift-Giving Bundles with Exclusive Extras
DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the perfect holiday present for the retro enthusiast who remembers leg warmers, bold colors, big hair and oversized blazers? Want to give the gift of organization with the raddest and most iconic school supply ever? Just in time for the holidays, Trapper Keeper® is back with limited edition binder bundles that include exclusive designs and extras that will thrill those on your shopping list who love a little throwback flair.
For the 2022 holiday season, Trapper Keeper is available for the 80s and 90s enthusiasts – or anyone who wants to get organized in an awesome way – with two statement-making designs exclusively for the gift-giving season. Available in Rainbow Bubbles and Unicorn, Trapper Keeper binder bundles feature totally rad, limited-edition extras including stickers, slap bracelets, a notepad, and a zipper pencil pouch.
They also have the classic Trapper Keeper features you know and love including durability, inside storage pocket, two folders with vertical pockets and a metal clip to help keep papers organized. And – the famous Velcro® closure with that distinctive Trapper Keeper rip will help keep contents in place.
These totally tubular binder bundles are available for $19.99 exclusively at Mead.com.About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-nostalgic-trapper-keeper-is-back-for-the-holidays-with-limited-edition-throwback-designs-in-gift-giving-bundles-with-exclusive-extras-301665104.html
SOURCE Trapper Keeper
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Wall Street dreht nach US-Zinsentscheid ins Plus -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss einen volatilen Handel doch noch im Plus ab. Der DAX ging dagegen tiefer aus dem Handel. Der US-Aktienmarkt kann nach der Verkündung des Fed-Zinsentscheid am Abend ins Plus drehen. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.