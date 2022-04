Get Paid a 5% Dividend Yield With This Orange Grower

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The next time you're about to start your day by heading to the fridge and pouring yourself a nice cold glass of orange juice, just think about how much more refreshing it could be if you knew you were also being paid a 5% dividend annually by one of America's top orange growers.That's exactly what investors are getting with Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO), a publicly traded orange grower that owns 81,000 acres of land in Florida. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading