Get Ready for Industry 4.0 with Gardner Denver's iConn Smart Flow Management

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Determined not to fall behind developed nations in both innovation and technology adoption, Southeast Asian nations are working hard to roll out 5G mobile networks. The technology acts as a backbone to a range of consumer and business focused digital services, such as autonomous vehicles, digital payments, and augmented reality. With companies like Grab, Southeast Asia's most valuable start-up, extending their businesses across the region from transport to food delivery and payments solutions, it's clear that large multinational companies are taking notice of the region's in technologies such as 5G.

Southeast Asia's willingness to embrace new technology has also extended to the Industrial landscape via what is globally known as "Industry 4.0" or the "Fourth Industrial Revolution". Using data and machine learning to augment existing systems and processes, Industry 4.0 aims to create "smart" factories; turning existing physical systems and machines into the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and allowing them to simultaneously communicate both with each other as well as operators in real time. The result? Smart factories where systems can make decentralized decisions and further optimize processes to maximize output, efficiency, and uptime.

Industry 4.0 & the Compressed Air Marketplace

As a leading global provider of compressed air equipment, as well as associated aftermarket products and services, Gardner Denver realizes the importance of providing our customers in the compressed air marketplace with cutting edge technology. That is why we developed iConn, our next generation connectivity platform.

At the forefront of Industry 4.0, iConn is an intelligent platform that enables all of our major product lines with IIoT features to provide customers with proactive, real-time insight using a state-of-the-art digital experience.

Designed to suit the application and level of service required, iConn ensures maximum machine uptime and performance by providing pro-active, real-time insights, diagnostics, and operating information.

Analytical

iConn helps customers better understand their products by providing a detailed overview of their machines system and performance; allowing operators to view and analyze key operating data, and react to changes in real time.

Predictive

Data that is collected can be analyzed and used to plan everything from production capacity to machine maintenance schedules; increasing efficiency and reducing the risk of downtime by allowing operators to take a proactive approach to machine operation and maintenance.

Cognitive

iConn provides a flexible platform that enables extended data analytics and pattern recognition algorithms that leverage Gardner Denver's experience and know how to identify potential issues and provide prescriptive recommendations.

The system focuses on widely accepted and secure IIoT standards, and is open to a range of API's (incl. SAP, GE, Oracle, & Microsoft). iConn also supports additional components for compressed air conditioning, as well as a range of third party and competitor products; allowing a complete compressed air system to be managed virtually, on a single digital platform.

iConn is available as standard on all new CompAir machines and can be retrofitted to existing compressor installations. The system will also support ancillary and non-Gardner Denver based products, providing a one-stop digital experience for managing an entire compressed air system.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 41 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,700 employees world-wide.

