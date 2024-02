Get Rich Slow With These Phenomenal Dividend Stocks

A lot of people chase riches. We'll invest our hard-earned money in all sorts of things we think can quickly make us rich. Unfortunately, most get-rich-quick schemes have the opposite outcome of making us poorer.A better approach is to slowly build your wealth. For example, investing $300 into the stock market each month could grow into $1 million in 35 years (assuming it maintains its historical pace of delivering a 9.4% average annual return as it has over the last 50 years). You could get rich a little faster by investing in stocks that grow their dividends (they've delivered a 10.2% average annual return over the past 50 years). Three phenomenal dividend stocks for those seeking to slowly build their wealth are Realty Income (NYSE: O), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel