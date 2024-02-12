|
12.02.2024 08:00:35
Get rid of the paper clutter: how to deal with your household documents
From ways to store important documents to the right ways to destroy them“In most cases the only documents you need to keep at home are important ID documents such as a passport, driving licence and birth certificate,” says John Webb, the consumer affairs manager at the credit reference agency Experian. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!