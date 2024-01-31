|
31.01.2024 11:00:00
Get started with Python in Visual Studio Code
Microsoft Visual Studio Code is a flexible, cross-platform editor that can be transformed into a full-blown IDE for most any language or workflow. Over the past few years, it has exploded in popularity. Thanks to Microsoft's Python extension for Visual Studio Code, VS Code has also become one of the best tools for working with Python. The Python extension provides not only syntax highlighting, but linting tools, environment management, and lots more, all tailored for the Python programming language.In this article, we'll walk through how to get started with VS Code's Python tools, whether for new projects or existing ones.Install VS Code and the Python extensionIf you haven't already set up and familiarized yourself with Visual Studio Code, that's your first step. Check out InfoWorld's guide to setting up VS Code.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
