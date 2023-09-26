|
26.09.2023 00:49:00
Get the first look at Monogram's 2024 Releases at NYTF Booth #265
WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram invites you to connect with the team about their latest items in 2023 and an exclusive preview of their 2024 items. Please visit Booth #265 on Level 3 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St, New York, NY. NYTF will begin on Saturday, September 30 at 9:00 am and end on Tuesday, October 3 at 4:00 pm.Join Monogram at NYTF on Sept. 29-Oct. 3 with new products available for purchase and an exclusive preview of 2024 items
Check out the buzz-worthy new products for popular releases of the year:
- One Piece – Set sail with the exclusive One Piece Netflix products.
- Demon Slayer – Add a touch of Demon Slayer magic wherever you go.
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Featuring your favorite characters from Jujutsu Kaisen.
- Coraline – Celebrate Coraline's 15th Anniversary with our newest products.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Unveil the Force within you with our Ahsoka-themed collectibles.
- Disney –The beloved Disney characters are back for fans of all ages.
- Batman – Gotham City's vigilante will surely add a touch of mystique to your collection.
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The newest additions to the Spider-Man universe.
- Sonic – Rev it up with the fastest hedgehog in the gaming world.
- Nightmare Before Christmas – Unlock the magic of Halloween Town this fall.
Monogram maintains a solid catalog from top-selling evergreen titles:
- Stitch – For those who love the misadventures of Experiment 626.
- Warner Brother's FRIENDS Sitcom – Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, and Chandler.
- Star Wars Original Trilogy – Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo, beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO.
- Disney Princesses – Princess Tiana, Snow White, Ariel, and more in collectible form.
- Superheroes – Captain America, Deadpool, X-Men '97, Wonder Woman, and more.
- Other Iconic Franchises – Warner Brothers, Universal, MGM, Netflix, ABC Studios and more.
Rediscover the magic of your childhood as your cherished memories come to life:
- Hello Kitty
- Rocky
- Seinfeld
- Care Bears
- Garbage Pail Kids
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Don't miss Monogram's ever-expanding line of anime products:
- My Hero Academia
- Dragon Ball Super
- Naruto Shippuden
- Hunter x Hunter
- Chainsaw Man
- Dragon Ball Z
- Sailor Moon
- Haikyuu!!
- Fairy Tail
- Inuyasha
Monogram is adding to its ever-growing line-up! Introducing new titles to the Monogram universe: Minecraft and Tokyo Revengers.
About Monogram
Monogram was established in 1971 and is a leading impulse and collectible company. Renowened for its range of 3D Foam blind bags, magnets, banks, and more from world-famous licenses.
Monogram Social Media Channels:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonogramInternational/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MonogramDirect
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/monograminternationalinc
Website: http://www.monogramdirect.com/
Media Contact
Michael Normann
Vice President Marketing & Sales
Monogram International, Inc.
909-718-8388
mnormann@monogramdirect.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-the-first-look-at-monograms-2024-releases-at-nytf-booth-265-301938117.html
SOURCE Monogram International Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWochenstart: US-Börsen schließen mit leichten Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX zu Handelsschluss in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am ersten Handelstag der Woche mit Abschlägen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart etwas höher. In Asien präsentierten sich die Börsen am Montag mehrheitlich schwächer.