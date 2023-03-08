Getaway Announces New Company Retreats at Getaway Outposts Across the U.S.

In Partnership with Mint Collective, Getaway Retreats Provide Curated Group Experiences in Nature

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getaway, the leading health and wellness hospitality company on a mission to make space in the world for free time, announced a new way to escape to nature with the launch of Getaway Retreats . During a time when group travel is on the rise, Getaway Retreats offer curated group experiences at Getaway Outposts nationwide, inviting large groups and corporate partners to reconnect in nature with customizable itineraries, full-service experiences and interactive workshops.

"Getaway is dedicated to providing free time in nature to all, and we're thrilled to extend this offering to large groups looking to build community and connection in the great outdoors for the first time ever," says Carlos Becil, Chief Experience Officer at Getaway. "Getaway Retreats provide highly customizable group experiences designed to reinvigorate guests' imaginations and spark creativity during their stay."

Getaway Retreats take the planning stress off the booker by offering a personalized experience matching guests' unique needs and budgets. The latest service is offered in partnership with Mint Collective , an immersive event company which will facilitate experiences for Getaway Retreats. Event logistics, design and decor, branded activations, wellness experiences, local adventures and culinary experiences will be designed to meet each group's individual needs. The offering is particularly well-suited for companies looking to build strong bonds amongst their teams in light of hybrid or remote working models.

"At Mint Collective we believe that magic happens when we are able to get out from behind our screens and into nature," says Jayme Sanders, Owner & Founder of Mint Collective. "We are thrilled to bring authentic connections through meaningful experiences in the outdoors to Getaway guests with the new Getaway Retreats."

In 2022, Getaway experienced an average 80% occupancy across all Outposts, including 22% of guests booking more than one stay throughout the year. Getaway also recently expanded operations and now offers free time at 30 Outposts nationwide. While many guests travel in small groups, there has been a growing interest in group bookings, from alumni gatherings to corporate retreats. Getaway Retreats are available for booking now at all 30 Getaway Outposts across the country. For more information or booking inquiries, please email retreats@getaway.house .

About Getaway

Getaway is a health and wellness hospitality company on a mission to make space in the world for free time. The tiny cabins Getaway offers undistracted time for guests to slow down from their busy routines, disconnect from work and technology, and reconnect to themselves and each other. Getaway Outposts are located less than two hours outside of major cities, and cabins are reserved by the night. The complete Getaway experience, is designed to help guests unplug from the stress of daily life, reset, and embrace simple pleasures, like spending quality time nature and sitting around a campfire. Getaway has 30 Outposts with over 1,210 cabins outside of Atlanta, Austin and San Antonio, Birmingham, Boston, Charlotte and Raleigh, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Greenville, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, New York, Orlando, Portland, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.getaway.house .

About Mint Collective

Mint Collective is the leader in Outdoor Destination Management and Immersive Experience Design. Woman owned, women powered, and sustainably built, Mint's mission is to redesign the way we work, live and gather through the awe of nature and power of human connection.

As the event and corporate world shifts and redefines itself, Mint Collective exists to introduce groups and brands to beautiful and unexpected places - away from the standard hotel conference room - and into an environment designed to reconnect, reset and reinspire. Visit www.mint-collective.com to see all their offerings and past retreats and experiences surrounded by nature.

