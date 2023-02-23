Getlink Turns To Profit In FY22, Proposes Dividend; Sees EBITDA Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 consolidated net profit amounted to 252 million euros, compared to a loss of 229 million euros in 2021.

Consolidated revenue for the year totalled 1.606 billion euros, a growth of 107 percent from the prior year.

Consolidated EBITDA was 886 million euros, multiplied by almost three compared to 2021, driven by strong performance of all of the Group's activities.

Trading profit amounted to 659 million euros, up by 551 million euros compared to 2021.

Eurotunnel unit revenue grew 63 percent to 1.049 billion euros, and EBITDA climbed 120 percent to 593 million euros.

Further, the company announced the payment of a dividend of 0.50 euro per share, subject to approval at the AGM on 27 April 2023, significantly higher than the pre-pandemic level.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Getlink projects an EBITDA target of over 910 million euros, higher than the year 2022.

