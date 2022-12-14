GetResponse Completes Acquisition of Recostream

The acquisition will add AI product recommendations to GetResponse's personalization functionality.

GDAŃSK, Poland, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse, email marketing and marketing automation software, announces that it completed its acquisition of Recostream, an AI/ML personalized recommendations technology company. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

There's no other personalization solution that could have a bigger impact on ecommerce sales than AI recommendations.

By adding AI product recommendations powered by the Recostream technology, businesses using GetResponse can display personalized product and content recommendations to their website's visitors and grow their conversions. The feature analyzes each website visitor's behavior, preferences, needs, and habits. All recommendations are displayed in real time and can be added to the email newsletter or directly to the website.

"In 2022 alone ecommerce sales will reach almost 6 trillion US dollars. If you run a business that's looking to tap into that market, you must ensure a tailored shopping experience for your website visitors. Right now, there's no other personalization solution that could have a bigger impact on ecommerce sales than product recommendations. Acquiring Recostream's technology gives GetResponse customers the ability to include AI product recommendations in all their website & email activities without having to manage multiple platforms." – said Simon Grabowski, Founder and CEO of GetResponse."

"I am incredibly proud of what we have built at Recostream over the last 3 years. Behavioral, data-driven insights leading to highly personalized recommendations and communication are the key components of next-gen ecommerce. This acquisition is just the beginning of a fantastic journey for Recostream and our clients within GetResponse ambitious roadmap.," – shared Michal Glomba, the Co-Founder and CEO of Recostream.

"We had a big dream: to build a state-of-the-art, real-time recommendation engine available to ecommerce sites of any size. The key features: blazing fast integration with any ecommerce platform, advanced recommendation models and transparent analytics are still unbeatable amongst our competitors.", – said Arkadiusz Drysch, the Co-Founder and CTO of Recostream.

The two companies started their partnership in late 2021. In January 2022, GetResponse started testing Recostream's solution. After extensive testing of multiple competitive technologies from different companies, GetResponse made the final decision to acquire the Recostream's technology in October 2022.

Earlier this year, GetResponse launched an enhanced marketing automation suite for ecommerce. The company committed to help ecommerce businesses to grow their ROI. To achieve this, GetResponse added quick transactional emails, promo codes, ecommerce forms and popups, and now AI product recommendations.

About GetResponse

Founded in 1997, GetResponse, a powerful and approachable email marketing and marketing automation software, has more than 20 years of experience empowering businesses to run online marketing effectively. GetResponse features more than 30 tools – email marketing, marketing automation, website builder, conversion funnel, live chats, webinars, paid ads, and more.

About Recostream

Founded in 2020, Recostream is the best in class personalized product recommendation engine which makes advanced AI/ML technology available to ecommerce sites of any size. Recostream is a technology spin-off of Stratoflow, a software company building innovative, high-performing ecommerce, finance and travel solutions for worldwide clients.

