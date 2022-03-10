GETTESTS.COM BECOMES FIRST DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR FREE MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION OF AT-HOME ANTIGEN TEST KITS TO PROACTIVELY PREPARE FOR THE NEXT COVID-19 VARIANT

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeShield, an AI-driven PPE distribution company with proprietary sales and marketing capabilities, today announces the launch of a new digital platform, GetTests.com in partnership with Reimbursify. The subscription service offering allows consumers to sign up for a recurring delivery of eight at-home covid tests per month, fully reimbursed by insurance.

The platform will offer FDA-approved at-home antigen test kits brands such as FlowFlex. In partnership Reimbursify, a powerful mobile app that allows clients to submit out-of-network health insurance reimbursement claims to more than 260 insurance providers from their smartphone in as little as 10 seconds, customers will be able to be reimbursed for their monthly subscriptions.

"We are proud to launch the first ever test kit subscription because we know that the high demand for access to COVID test kits is not going anywhere anytime soon, so our goal is to help the U.S. better proactively prepare for the next COVID-19 surge, instead of reactively responding to the demand of tests," says Roman Vinfield, Chief Revenue Officer at WeShield. "This platform allows consumers to double the number of free tests from four to eight at no cost to them and reduces anxiety over having expired tests."

"After filing for hundreds of millions in reimbursement claims, we are thrilled to provide Reimbursify's cutting-edge solution to make at-home testing accessible and affordable," says William Brown, CEO of Reimbursify. "Testing at home for yourself and family members creates peace of mind and is our pathway out of the pandemic."

To sign up for the monthly subscription, consumers should:

Visit GetTests.com and purchase a subscription to receive up to 8 COVID-19 home tests for each covered individual on your policy as per the Biden-Harris administration directive

on your policy as per the Biden-Harris administration directive You will receive a secure link for each covered family member to add insurance information. Complete the form for each family member. This one-time registration will provide for automated reimbursement filings of subsequent test kit purchases on your subscription.

This one-time registration will provide for automated reimbursement filings of subsequent test kit purchases on your subscription. Your COVID-19 tests will be delivered each month and the claim will be automatically submitted to your health insurance provider for reimbursement.

About GetTests.com

GetTests.com is powered by WeShield & Reimbursify. It is our mission to provide a simple, seamless solution that allows families to have the tests they need on-hand and the required insurance reimbursement claims filed automatically.

About WeShield

WeShield provides Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Safety Supplies to organizations and businesses that value people for what they are, their most valued asset. This equipment offering includes technologically advanced and environmentally friendly solutions that are designed to keep people safe.

About Reimbursify

Reimbursify is the first and only mobile-enabled platform empowering patients, practitioners, and digital partners to easily file out-of-network reimbursement claims for medical and mental health services. As the trusted reimbursement partner for thousands of healthcare and mental health practitioners nationwide, our solutions improve access to care and reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients.

PR Contact:

Tori Mattei

tmattei@virgo-pr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gettestscom-becomes-first-digital-platform-for-free-monthly-subscription-of-at-home-antigen-test-kits-to-proactively-prepare-for-the-next-covid-19-variant-301499484.html

SOURCE WeShield