|
25.01.2023 11:02:00
Getting a Larger Social Security Check? 3 Things to Do With It
Last October, seniors on Social Security received some excellent and comforting news. Their benefits would be getting an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. That's well above the 5.9% COLA that came through in 2022.Of course, the reason for this year's giant COLA boils down to inflation. But thankfully, the rate of inflation has been declining steadily since 2023's COLA was announced. And if that continues, seniors on Social Security might, for the first time in a while, find themselves with extra money on their hands.If that's the situation you expect to land in, it's important to make the most of it. See, in recent years, Social Security COLAs have largely failed to keep pace with inflation. So this might be your first and only chance in a long time to use your higher monthly benefits to shore up your savings. Here are some options to look at in that regard.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison im Fokus: ATX leicht tiefer -- DAX schwächer -- Japans Börse schließt leicht im Plus - China-Märkte weiter in Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert zur Wochenmitte mit negativer Tendenz. Der japanische Aktienmarkt war am Mittwoch von Gewinnen geprägt. Die chinesischen Märkte verweilten weiterhin in der Feiertagspause.