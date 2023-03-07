Getting Booked to Speak at Conferences is Now Easy With SpeakerTunity Conference Connections® -- Compiling 3000+ Events with "Calls for Speakers" Every Month

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakers lamenting that they don't find it easy to locate conferences before they are booked will have no more excuses with the launch of SpeakerTunity Conference Connections®, which aggregates monthly 3000+ conferences and events seeking speakers in one single place.

This new service from Speakertunity®, The Speaker and Leader Resource Company, is updated daily and sources conference and event leads from a vast variety of market segments.

SpeakerTunity Conference Connections® provides thousands of conferences for consideration and contact every single day!

Hundreds of new events are uploaded every month

60 different categories and subcategories of events are segmented so leaders can focus on the right ones for them

Calls-for-Speakers submission form links are integrated

Contact information is included where available

Indication which are live, virtual or hybrid

Monthly reminders by email and text are sent so leaders can check for new listings in their category

Leaders have the ability to download the listings in their preferred category whenever they want

A "Cheat sheet" is provided so they can copy & paste to applications

If leaders wish to have someone do the booking for them, they have the option to retain Book for You Virtual Assistants to submit applications on their behalf.

To access SpeakerTunity Conference Connections®, leaders join the introductory level of SpeakerTunity's new Members' Only portal. This entitles members to two other great resources free with membership:

A dedicated spotlight page on the new SpeakerTunity Speaker Showcase ® where meeting planners and event coordinators can find them when searching for gifted speakers to fill their stages.

where meeting planners and event coordinators can find them when searching for gifted speakers to fill their stages. Access to SpeakerTunity Resource Collective®, where they can now easily find any or all of the experts and connections they need to uplevel all aspects of their speaking success.

The fee to access all of this is only $47/month.

Visit SpeakerTunity Members' Only® for more information or to join.

To submit speaking opportunities be included within SpeakerTunity Conference Connections®, go towww.speakertunity.com/submissions

