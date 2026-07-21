International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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21.07.2026 20:14:01
Getting International Exposure in ETFs Isn't Always an Easy Choice. Is SPGM or IEFA the Better Buy for 2026?
State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) provides all-cap global exposure including the U.S., while iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) focuses on developed international markets excluding North America.Choosing between these two funds comes down to how much domestic exposure an investor wants in their portfolio. While the iShares fund isolates developed international stocks to complement U.S. holdings, the SPDR fund takes a "total world" approach. This analysis breaks down the differences in asset allocation and how they impact historical returns.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on July 20th.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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