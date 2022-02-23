|
23.02.2022 12:00:00
Getting started with Avalonia UI
Way back when, as Microsoft struggled to deliver a follow up to Windows XP, its Longhorn vision sat on top of what it called “the three pillars of Longhorn”: a database-powered object file system called WinFS, a new set of communication tools based on web services code-named Indigo, and a new presentation layer based on a graphical description language code-named Avalon. Only Indigo and Avalon survived to be part of Windows Vista, as .NET’s Windows Communication Framework and Windows Presentation Framework (WPF).WPF is still going strong, nearly 20 years later, powering many .NET Framework applications, but the transition to the cross-platform .NET 6 has left WPF behind. It’s still part of the open source .NET development, but it’s limited to only supporting Windows applications. You can’t use it to build code that runs on Linux or macOS. This makes it hard to bring WPF-based code forward from the .NET Framework to .NET 6 and beyond, even with the work being used to bring together WPF, Universal Windows Platform (UWP), and Windows UI Library (WinUI 3) in the Windows App SDK.To read this article in full, please click here
