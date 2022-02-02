Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Getting started with the Teams JavaScript SDK v2.0
The pandemic may have shone a spotlight on video conferencing and online meeting tools, but Microsoft Teams is a lot more than just another communications platform. With deep integration into the Microsoft 365 platform, it’s perhaps better thought of as a hub for your work, providing a place to manage tasks and collaborate with other team members.Up to now, much of its integration has been bringing tools into Teams, using it to manage applications like the Bookings scheduling tool or providing a canvas where applications and services can render content. That has allowed it to be a place where we can carry out pieces of “microwork,” tasks that don’t need an intensive interaction, and responses are simple clicks or approvals. This has allowed it to become another UI for your apps, using technologies like Adaptive Cards and the Microsoft Graph.To read this article in full, please click here
