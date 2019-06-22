22.06.2019 01:34:00

Getty Copper Inc. Grants Stock Options To Director and Officers

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: "GTC") ("Getty") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 498,960 options, including 311,850 to a director and officer of Getty and 187,110 to an officer of Getty. The issuance is made under the stock option plan of Getty. The plan was approved by shareholders on June 21, 2018. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 and expire on May 16, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Lepinski, Managing Director

