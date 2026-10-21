Getty Images Aktie
WKN DE: 912281 / ISIN: US3742761030
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21.10.2026 09:17:59
Getty Images Initiates Chapter 11 Process For Financial Restructuring
(RTTNews) - Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY), a provider of visual content and coverage, on Wednesday announced that it has initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings for certain of its U.S. entities to implement its previously announced financial restructuring.
The restructuring will be funded through financing of up to $143 million from a Koch Equity Development affiliate and cash generated from ongoing operations.
The company expects to complete the restructuring by year-end.
The company said the restructuring includes an equity investment of up to $533 million from members of the Getty family and affiliates of Koch Equity Development.
The plan also includes a significant reduction in the company's outstanding debt and resolution of certain non-operating legal liabilities.
On Tuesday, Getty Images closed trading 14.81% higher at $0.0155 on the OTC.
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