Getty Images Reports Q4 Loss, FY25 Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) on Monday, reported fourth quarter and full year results for the fiscal year 2025.

The company reported a net loss to the company of $90.8 million, or $0.22 per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with net income of $24.4 million, or $0.06 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. Revenue increased to $282.3 million from $247.3 million year over year.

The company posted an operating loss of $24.1 million in the quarter, compared with operating income of $35.9 million a year earlier, as operating expenses rose to $306.4 million from $211.4 million, driven mainly by a $91.5 million litigation loss compared with $12.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, Getty Images reported a net loss attributable to the company of $206.1 million, or $0.50 per share, compared with net income of $39.5 million, or $0.10 per share, in 2024. Revenue rose to $981.3 million from $939.3 million. Operating income declined to $83.9 million from $180.8 million, while total operating expenses increased to $897.4 million from $758.5 million, reflecting a $100.5 million litigation loss and higher other operating costs.

GETY is currently trading after hours at $0.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.