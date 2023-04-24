|
24.04.2023 15:47:25
Getty Images Surges On News Of Buyout Proposal From Trillium Capital
(RTTNews) - Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) are rising more than 45% Monday morning after the company announced a buyout proposal from Trillium Capital LLC for $10 per share in cash.
This represents a premium of about 98% to the closing value of the stock on Friday.
GETY, currently at $7.36, has traded in the range of $3.42-$37.88 in the last 1 year.
