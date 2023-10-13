|
13.10.2023 07:05:17
Gevi Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Sold Through Amazon Recalled
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong-based Far Success Trading Limited has recalled about 8,800 units of Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers, sold exclusively through Amazon, citing risk of laceration, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The recall involves ice makers with model number GIMN-1102 and a date code of before June 1, 2022. The ice makers are stainless steel and with a white, black or blue exterior top and come with an ice basket, ?ice scooper and a 1/4'' water inlet hose. They measure about 10 inches wide and 17 inches high.
The products were manufactured in China and sold online at Amazon.com from January 2022 through July 2022 for between $300 and $400.
According to the agency, the metal blades of the auger of the ice maker can break, resulting in small pieces of metal going into the ice basket, posing a laceration hazard.
The firm has received 263 reports of incidents of metal blades breaking off the auger and the broken blades then going into the ice basket. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled product.
Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the Countertop Nugget Ice Makers manufactured before June 1, 2022, and contact Far Success Trading to receive a free replacement.
In recent recalls of electronic items, Secura Inc. in late September recalled about 6,400 air fryers due to the risk of catching fire and getting burned. In August, Sensio Inc. called back about 860,00 electric and stovetop pressure cookers as its lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard.
