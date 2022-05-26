Gexpro Services Announces the Opening of a new Facility in Albany New York Supporting New Power Generation and Renewable Energy Products

IRVING, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gexpro Services, a world-class global supply chain solutions provider, has opened a new location in Albany, NY. The facility will offer industrial customers mission-critical production line management and field installation programs targeted towards the Power Generation and Renewable Energy end markets.

To meet the needs of these two important markets, Gexpro Services has chosen a newly constructed 26,250 sq ft facility as a strategic consolidation point for northeast US offshore Wind Energy projects.

"Gexpro Services has been supporting the wind turbine manufacturers, tower and blade builders, and wind farm installations in the US for over 20 years. As we looked to how we could provide further support to our customers participating in renewable projects located in the Northeast, we felt it critical to have an Albany consolidation point with local inventory, unique kitting services, and technical resources," said Mark Harrison, Director of Sites & Service Centers. "We are excited about the product offering and service capabilities that our Renewables portfolio can provide to the Offshore Wind Market. By leveraging the expanded product and service capabilities of our recent acquisition of Resolux Group coupled with our new facility in Albany, we are well positioned to provide best-in-class support to our offshore wind customers in the Northeast," says Leo Shekhter Global Business Development Manager.

To learn more about Gexpro Services, visit their website: https://gexproservices.com

About Gexpro Services:

Gexpro Services is a world-class global supply chain solutions provider, specializing in the development of mission-critical production line management, aftermarket, and field installation programs. Gexpro Services provides comprehensive supply chain management solutions, including a full technology suite offering of vendor-managed inventory, kitting, global logistics management, manufacturing localization and import expertise, value engineering, and quality assurance. Gexpro Services' end-to-end project management is designed to support manufacturing OEMs with their engineered material specifications, fulfillment, and quality requirements to improve their total cost of ownership. Headquartered in Irving, TX, Gexpro Services has manufacturing and supply chain operations in over 30 Service Center sites across nine countries including key geographies in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and the Middle East. Gexpro Services serves customers in six vertical markets, including Renewables, Industrial Power, Consumer and Industrial, Technology, Transportation, and Aerospace and Defense.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gexpro-services-announces-the-opening-of-a-new-facility-in-albany-new-york-supporting-new-power-generation-and-renewable-energy-products-301555443.html

SOURCE Gexpro Services