GFI Software Announces Revolutionary AppManager™ Product to Unify Management of IT Solutions

Cloud-based platform consolidates software interfaces and customer accounts for managed service providers

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software, the global leader in software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced its newest product offering, GFI AppManager™. This innovative cloud-based platform provides GFI's global partner network of MSPs and resellers with a revolutionary "single-pane-of-glass" solution to easily manage communications, security, and networks, all from one unified dashboard. For the first time, MSPs can now use one interface to manage all their accounts and products streamlining their management of their customers' solutions. The announcement and debut of the product took place at the MSP Expo industry trade show underway in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where GFI Software was named a Platinum sponsor.

With GFI AppManager, fleet management is simplified and streamlined, covering a deep breadth of IT capabilities and SMB needs. MSPs can instantly push configurations to any and all appliances under management, making it easy to administer the array of installed solutions across multiple locations. GFI AppManager also offers real-time monitoring and alerting, allowing MSPs to be notified about failures or impending failures, ensuring they can take immediate action to resolve any issues. In addition, GFI AppManager provides coverage for IT solutions ranging from mail servers to firewalls to endpoint security, and is fully extensible through a simple API to add unlimited support for other solutions.

"With over 20 years providing award-winning IT solutions for SMBs, GFI uniquely understands the importance of a comprehensive IT management solution for MSPs," said Eric Vaughan, CEO, GFI Software. "The unveiling of GFI AppManager represents a major milestone in our commitment to providing our partners with cutting-edge technology and the ability to impact our partners and their end users' success in managing their critical IT systems. AppManager represents a truly innovative, end-to-end unified and extensible platform that organizations can rely on to streamline their IT operations, proactively address security risks, and maintain compliance with industry standards."

GFI AppManager is designed to help partners enable their end users to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to security. The platform offers proactive monitoring of vulnerabilities and threats across users, networks, and applications, helping IT teams to avert potential security breaches. With GFI AppManager's RADAR™ feature, native threat intelligence and response capabilities are automated by machine learning, so IT teams can quickly respond to any potential threats, minimizing risk to an organization's critical systems and data.

Additionally, GFI AppManager helps organizations stay compliant with important regulations such as GDPR, NIS2, and ISO27001. The GFI AppManager solution provides comprehensive reporting and gap analysis capabilities, allowing IT teams to quickly identify areas where they may be non-compliant and take the necessary steps to remedy the situation.

GFI AppManager is currently in closed beta and will be generally available for release in Q1 of 2023. For more information about GFI AppManager and other GFI solutions, visit the Company's website at gfi.com .

ABOUT GFI SOFTWARE

GFI Software develops business-essential software for small and medium-sized businesses. 40,000+ customers choose GFI Software solutions for their network management and performance, security, and collaboration applications. GFI Software is available worldwide through thousands of dedicated, global partners. For more information, visit gfi.com .

