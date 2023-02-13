GFI Software Introduces KerioControl Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)

Offering delivers a major complement to GFI's award-winning KerioControl solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software, the global leader in software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of their newest SMB solution, GFI KerioControl Firewall as a Service (FWaaS). The new offering empowers managed service providers (MSPs) and reseller partners to tailor services to the business needs of each customer.

With the ability to scale and adjust services as needed, partners can now offer a tailored selection of services, both from GFI and third-party providers, to meet the unique needs of each customer. For end-user customers, KerioControl FWaaS provides a more flexible approach to IT solutions, allowing them to opt-in and out of services as needed and only pay for what they use.

To motivate partners to convert more customers to the new subscription model, GFI Software will offer volume-based licensing, offering MSPs and resellers more services for the same price while also providing them a license to merge offerings from other vendors and sell them as their own. Partners can then further define their brand identities during the rollout of the new service.

"SMB customers expect a tailored and customized software experience and that's exactly what GFI KerioControl FWaaS enables our global network of partners to deliver," said Eric Vaughan, CEO, GFI Software. "This improvement in the end-user experience is a testament to our dedication to the growth and success of our channel partners"

Billing for services will be based on usage, with telemetry data tracking automatically calculating and sending out bills. While the traditional annual subscription option remains available, FWaaS provides partners and their customers with more control over their IT solutions.

GFI's KerioControl FWaaS solution is generally available now through its global partner network. End users should contact a local reseller to find out more about the program.

For additional product details, please visit the GFI KerioControl FWaaS webpage.

