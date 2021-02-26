+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
26.02.2021 13:01:00

GFL Environmental Files 2020 Annual Report

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The annual report is also available on the Investors page of the Company's website at https://investors.gflenv.com.  Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the complete Financial Statements from the Company free of charge upon request by contacting GFL Investor Relations at ir@gflenv.com.

GFL Environmental Inc. (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.)

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.  Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.

Investor contact:

Patrick Dovigi
Founder and CEO
905-326-0101 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-files-2020-annual-report-301236415.html

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

