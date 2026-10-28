GFL Environmental Swings To Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) on Wednesday reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2026, compared with net income in the same period a year earlier, while revenue increased significantly.

Net loss attributable to GFL Environmental was $21.6 million, or $0.09 per share, compared with net income of $96.6 million, or $0.23 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased to $2.1553 billion from $1.6942 billion. The company reported a loss before income taxes of $11.4 million, compared with income of $126.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the first nine months, net loss attributable to GFL Environmental was $397.1 million, compared with net income of $3.7553 billion a year earlier, while revenue increased to $5.7469 billion from $4.9295 billion. Loss per share was $1.17, compared with earnings of $9.75 per share.

GFL raised its 2026 guidance and now expects revenue of approximately $8.055 billion to $8.075 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.490 billion to $2.495 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.020 billion.

GFL is currently trading after hours at $45.00, up $1.41 or 3.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.