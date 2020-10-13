GHD expands Advisory-led operations into Singapore to strengthen Asia-Pacific presence

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GHD, one of the world's leading professional services companies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations into Singapore, in line with its strategy to expand its Advisory offering in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. GHD Advisory was launched in 2016 to offer services beyond the design and delivery of assets by supporting clients throughout the business lifecycle, supporting capital deployment, investment, optimisation, value preservation, resilience and liability transformation.

GHD Advisory has delivered a number of flagship projects internationally, including the provision of technical due diligence on the 51% sale of the Sydney Motorway Corporation, one of Australia's largest infrastructure transactions. In addition, the team also facilitated the listing of Napier Port on the New Zealand stock exchange, only the third entity to be listed in two years. Its exceptional track record has meant that GHD Advisory has been ranked as the number one technical transaction advisor in Australasia for four consecutive years by Inframation Group.

Singapore offers a wealth of opportunities, serving as a central hub from where the Advisory team can help clients across the APAC region to optimise their investment portfolios, supported by GHD's significant global technical resources in the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and the USA. GHD's newly created presence in the city-state demonstrates its commitment to support infrastructure investment activity in Southeast Asian markets to orchestrate powerful and sustainable outcomes for its clients and the communities they serve.

GHD Advisory's operations in Singapore will be headed by Jason Tok, Market Leader for Asia, who says: "Singapore will be a strategically important hub for GHD, enabling us to capitalise on opportunities arising from the strong infrastructure demand in the region. Initially, the focus will be on the transactional, risk and feasibility space, where we have an industry leading track record, having delivered strategic, commercial, regulatory and technical advice on over USD100 billion worth of transactions globally. GHD Advisory's offering will primarily target clients involved in developing regional infrastructure projects and capital investments, working across their business and asset lifecycles to deliver integrated solutions that create long-lasting value and competitive advantages."

Richard Fechner, GHD's Global Advisory Leader, said: "Since launching in 2016, GHD Advisory has developed a strong platform in Australia, New Zealand, the USA, Canada, UK, Europe and the Middle East in line with our strategy to develop a truly global presence. Singapore is one of the world's leading economic hubs, as well as a gateway to other Southeast Asian markets, and we have been building our relations in the region via the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Infrastructure Asia for some time now. We are experiencing high demand for our range of services globally and believe now is the time to further extend our footprint into another pre-eminent financial centre, where we see significant opportunity. In today's fast-changing world, it's crucial that asset owners act to preserve the long-term sustainability of their businesses, and our experienced team is looking forward to supporting both new and existing clients in Singapore and the wider region."

Mr Koh Jin Hoe, Senior Vice President and Head, Asia Pacific and Greater China, at Singapore Economic Development Board, commented: "We would like to congratulate GHD on its expansion in Singapore. The latest investment by GHD reaffirms Singapore's position as an attractive business location, and signals GHD's continued confidence in the economic growth of Southeast Asia. This is a timely addition to our engineering services ecosystem, and will bring valuable capabilities to Singapore."

About GHD:

GHD is the world's most committed professional services brand operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to creating lasting community benefit and fully employee-owned, GHD delivers engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services to public and private sector clients across five continents and the Pacific region. GHD connects the knowledge, skill and experience of its 10,000 people with innovative practices, technical capabilities and robust systems. GHD's vision is to make water, energy and urbanisation sustainable for generations to come, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. GHD has over 200 offices around the world, serving a client base of over 14,000. www.ghd.com

More information can be found here: https://www.ghd.com/singapore

