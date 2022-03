Ghost fares and extensions: what to do with flight credits for Covid cancellations

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Thousands of Australian travellers are stuck with flight credits, and while pursuing a refund can be onerous, there are other optionsGet our weekend culture and lifestyle email and listen to our podcastIn early 2020, Siobhan Hannan found herself in a game of chicken with an airline. Her teenage daughter was booked to fly to Singapore, accompanied by family, as Covid-19 cases were starting to escalate abroad. So that she could obtain a refund on the fare, Hannan was hoping the airline would cancel the flight. But even as case numbers grew, Singapore didn’t close its borders and the flight wasn’t cancelled. Eventually, unwilling to send her daughter overseas as the pandemic began to rumble, Hannan pulled the plug on the trip.Instead of a refund, she was offered a flight credit. Two years down the track, Hannan and her family are still yet to successfully travel anywhere using that voucher. Continue reading...