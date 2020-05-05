GHR Healthcare Celebrates Nurses with Donation to Direct Relief

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Nurses Week is celebrated in the United States from May 6th to May 12th. Though always a reason to pause and thank the men and women who dedicate their lives to nursing, this year takes on a special significance as the country, and the world, continues to work its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I, and all of us at GHR, are humbled by the selflessness and commitment of nurses during this crisis," said Laura Magner, President of General Healthcare Resources. "We turn to nurses in times of need and count on them for their experience, knowledge and compassion. Imagine going through something like COVID-19 without this incredible group of people there to help. By any definition, these people are truly American Heroes."

With the celebration of Nurses Week, GHR is also introducing their "Our Heroes Wear Masks" program, a year-long philanthropic effort to raise funds for Direct Relief, a non-profit organization focusing on securing and distributing masks, gloves and other PPE to healthcare facilities and clinicians in need across the globe. To kick-start the program, GHR is making their first donation to the organization on May 12th, in celebration of Florence Nightingale's birthday.

"We put thousands of nurses and other healthcare professionals to work in hospitals and health systems every day," said Cheryl Wilhelm, President of GHR Travel Nursing. "Nurses Week is the perfect time for us to kick-off the "Our Heroes Wear Masks" program. We hope that as we continue to raise funds for Direct Relief and their PPE distribution, that we also raise awareness of how critical our clinical workforce is to making the world a healthier place."

The program will be supported across the entire family of GHR staffing brands. According to John Quirk, CEO of GHR, "All of our seven operating brands are involved in putting qualified candidates to work in healthcare and community-service based organizations. They are all heroes. This program is an opportunity to honor those we put to work, while doing our part to make a difference."

About GHR Healthcare

GHR Healthcare is the parent company to a family of operating brands focused on healthcare and community-based staffing: General Healthcare Resources, GHR Travel Nursing, GHR Education, GHR Human Services, GHR Technology, GHR RevCycle Workforce and GHR Search. Through these brands they provide a variety of workforce strategies and staffing solutions, including contingent, per diem, long-term contract, travel, remote, MSP, RPO and direct hire services to clients nationwide.

For more information, visit www.GHRHealthcare.com.

Mike Dunagan, Chief Marketing Officer

404-834-8180

239245@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ghr-healthcare-celebrates-nurses-with-donation-to-direct-relief-301052721.html

SOURCE GHR Healthcare