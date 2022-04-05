GHX Announces Upcoming GHX Summit 2022 Highlights

In-Person Event to Feature Immersive Summit Central Experience; Educational Sessions; GHXcellence Award Celebration and More

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced additional details of its annual GHX Summit 2022, taking place May 9 - 12, 2022 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. This marks the 22nd consecutive year of uniting healthcare stakeholders – providers, suppliers, distributors and GPOs – across all levels of the organization, from the C-suite to individual contributors, during four days of learning, collaborating and networking.

"Summit offers a unique opportunity for the industry to gather together to share best practices and lessons learned"

"Summit offers a unique opportunity for the industry to gather together to share best practices and lessons learned as we collectively work to create a future where affordable, quality care is possible," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. "Our attendees will learn from and network with leading organizations that share the belief that data, insights and innovative solutions can help simplify the patient-centered business of healthcare to improve outcomes."

Highlights of the 2022 program include:

Attendees can earn continuing education credit (CEC) hours toward their CMRP from AHRMM. Educational breakouts on advancing the patient-centered business of healthcare led by provider and supplier organizations such as:

Modernizing in the Cloud – This session led by Prisma Health and Workday will address best practices for moving an organization to a cloud-based ERP system.

Running with the Bulls: Adaptive Processes to Changing Supply Shortages – Leaders from HealthTrust Performance Group and Intermountain Healthcare will discuss obstacles, strategies and lessons learned in tackling supply chain continuity challenges.

Keys to Success on Your Journey to a Clinically Integrated Supply Chain – This panel session will include representatives from Northern Light Health, Wellspan Health, ChristianaCare Health Services, Penn State Health and Scripps Health who will discuss their journey toward greater clinical integration of the supply chain.

Leveraging Predictive Analytics to Help Avoid Future Supply Disruptions – Executives from Expression Networks and GHX will discuss an exciting predictive analytics prototype being leveraged by the Department of Defense (DoD), Health and Human Services (HHS) and Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to facilitate real-time visibility of medical surgical product availability in the U.S. to aid in product forecasting.

The Price is Wrong: The Cost of a Discrepant Order – This panel of suppliers, distributors and providers from Johnson & Johnson, Owens & Minor and Shands HealthCare will discuss how the EDI 832 can improve price accuracy and drive operational efficiency.

– This panel of suppliers, distributors and providers from Johnson & Johnson, Owens & Minor and Shands HealthCare will discuss how the EDI 832 can improve price accuracy and drive operational efficiency.

that facilitates a variety of networking and learning opportunities. Summit Central will feature: Product Q&A and demos, including the latest innovations such as GHX's AI-enhanced inventory control and supply chain management software and digital case support platform



Summit20 Talks delivering quick-paced, 20-minute presentations on industry trends and innovations



The GHX Experience where attendees can explore GHX's suite of innovative solutions by putting themselves in the shoes of a surgical patient. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience how these solutions come together to improve patient care and lower the cost to deliver it.



Space where attendees can reserve time to meet with other attendees

Evening events will include the annual GHXcellence Awards dinner and celebration announcing the most forward-thinking organizations and individuals in healthcare for 2021 on May 9 , as well as a tropical reception on the Intracoastal Waterway on May 10 .

announcing the most forward-thinking organizations and individuals in healthcare for 2021 on , as well as a tropical reception on the Intracoastal Waterway on . Gamified and connected experiences will allow attendees to receive tickets for participating in various activities and sessions and redeem them for GHX-branded items including beach totes, hats, water bottles and more. Attendees can also enjoy sunrise yoga and fun run/walks.

To learn more about the event and register to attend, visit: https://www.ghxsummit.com/ .

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ghx-announces-upcoming-ghx-summit-2022-highlights-301517239.html

